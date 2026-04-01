Justin's Forecast: Breezy Today, Mostly Sunny, Highs in Upper 70s

MORNING: Southwest winds at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky and readings in the upper 50s and low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 70s with a sunny sky and southwest winds back to 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Southwest winds blow at 15-30 mph with a mainly clear sky and readings in the 60s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with southwest winds of 20-35 mph and a mainly clear sky.

Thursday is mostly sunny with upper 50s at sunrise and highs back to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Expect southwest winds at 15-25 mph to return.

Friday sees a dip to the mid 50s in the morning, and mid 70s for afternoon highs as breezes shift from the north at 15-30 mph.

Saturday has northeast winds at 15-25 mph, a mostly sunny sky, and mid 50s at sunrise with upper 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday sees a slight drop in the wind; northeast breezes at 10-20 mph will accompany a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low-to-mid 80s after another cool start in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Mid-to-upper 80s are expected next week, with less wind. Lows at night next week will be in the low 60s.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone and particle pollution, which accumulates when we have warm days.