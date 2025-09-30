Justin's Forecast: Breezy Today, Mild This Week

MORNING: Cool readings in the low-and-mid 70s early. South breezes at 5-15 mph with early morning clouds, then increasing sunshine.

AFTERNOON: Highs in upper 80s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear and in the upper 60s late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

High temperatures return to the upper 80s Wednesday with lighter breezes at 10-15 mph and sunshine.

Thursday is near 90°, which is a little above-average for early October.

Highs trend back to the mid 80s for the weekend.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures during this period will be pleasant, in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types, but slight relief is possible midweek as levels drop to the "low-medium" category.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.