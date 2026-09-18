Justin's Forecast: Breezy This Afternoon, Mid 90s Here to Stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: We'll be mostly sunny with readings in the 70s early and 80s after 8 a.m. as south winds blow at 10-20 mph. The humidity has dropped off since yesterday. A bit of haze is possible as wildfire smoke drifts our way from Mexico.

AFTERNOON: High of 95° with southwest winds of 15-25 mph and a mostly sunny sky.

EVENING: Readings drop into the 80s after 7 p.m. as south winds linger at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s in Las Vegas and upper 60s in some cooler neighborhoods.

A stretch of mid 90s continues this weekend and next week.

Late nights and early mornings will be seasonably cool, in the low-and-mid 70s at the airport with upper 60s on the west and south sides of the valley.

Light wind is on tap this weekend, with gusts under 15 mph.

Minor rain chances may develop Monday (20%) and Tuesday (10%). Another stretch of isolated showers and storms starts up Thursday and runs into the following weekend.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow; ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.