Justin's Forecast: Breezy Start, Then Milder

MORNING: North breezes at 10-20 mph across the north half of Las Vegas are making temperatures in the low 60s feel quite chilly. It's calmer, but down in the 50s, for south valley neighborhoods.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and even milder than yesterday with a high of 77° and 5-10 mph breezes. Great weather for the 5 p.m. parade celebrating the WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (that you can watch on Channel 13).

TONIGHT: Evening temperatures in the 60s will drop to the upper 50s late tonight.

A quiet stretch of weather is here for the foreseeable future. Expect 80° Saturday and 81° Sunday (with a few high clouds).

Next week sees highs near 80° Monday and Tuesday, with upper 70s beyond that. This is close to average for mid-to-late October.

Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60° late at night and early in the morning during this period.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" to "low-medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.