Justin's Forecast: Breezy Early, Near 80° Later

MORNING: Isolated showers and thundershowers remain northeast of Las Vegas early this morning. Northwest breezes at 10-20 mph make readings in the 60s feel cool. Expect a mostly sunny sky in Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and calm with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear tonight with lows near 60° and calm conditions.

Friday looks sunny with another cool start near 60° and a mild afternoon in the low 80s.

Las Vegas has 10-20 mph southwest gusts on Saturday with highs in the low 80s; we'll turn mostly cloudy as a weather system crosses the Western U.S.

Sunday is partly cloudy with 15 mph gusts and highs in the upper 70s.

Upper 70s linger on Monday before a warming trend back into the low 80s for the rest of next week. We'll be milder-than-average in the Southwestern U.S. as we finish October and begin November.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with sagebrush, ragweed, and elm as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days; the light winds, cool nights, and mild afternoons have allowed some fine particle pollution and ozone to build.