Justin's Forecast: Breezy Days, Drop in Temperatures Midweek

MORNING: Sunny and in the 80s early with 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 90s after 3 p.m. and southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Low 90s after sunset as 10-20 mph breezes linger, drop to the 80s by 9 p.m., lows in the mid 70s late.

Afternoon breezes will gust to 25 mph the next three days, and 20 mph Thursday, before turning calm Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the mid 90s Tuesday will dip near 90° Wednesday and the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Low-to-mid 90s are back this weekend and next week, which is close to average for mid-September.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be cooler, in the low-and-mid 70s, for much of this week. Upper 60s are expected Thursday night.

In spite of the lower temperatures, don't forget the sunscreen; the UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.