Justin's Forecast: Breezy and in the Mid 90s Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Some air quality concerns today due to wildfire smoke from Mexico and dust from Arizona thunderstorm outflow winds. We'll be mostly sunny with readings in the 70s early and 80s after 8 a.m. as south winds blow at 10-15 mph. The humidity is noticeable this morning (dew points are in the low 60s around Las Vegas).

AFTERNOON: High of 96° with south and southwest winds of 15-30 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Humidity is expected to trend lower starting this afternoon.

EVENING: Readings drop into the 80s near 8 p.m. as south 10-20 mph winds linger.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s and lingering 5-15 mph breezes.

A stretch of mid 90s continues Friday through the weekend and into next week.

Late nights and early mornings will be seasonably cool, in the mid 70s at the airport with upper 60s in cooler neighborhoods on the west and south sides of the valley.

While Friday sees some 10-20 mph daytime breezes, even lighter wind is on tap this weekend and next week, with gusts under 15 mph.

Minor rain chances may develop Monday (20%) through Tuesday (10%) and Wednesday (10%).

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow; ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.