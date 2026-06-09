Justin's Forecast: Breezy and 100° Today, Hotter Days Ahead

MORNING: Sunny and mild with temperatures in the 80s by 8 a.m. and 90s after 10 a.m. as south breezes blow at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with a forecast high of 100° and sunshine.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph with readings in the 90s until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s with 10-15 mph breezes.

The heat ramps up considerably the rest of the week: Wednesday hits 106°, Thursday 105°, Friday 108°, Saturday 109°, Sunday 108°, Monday 107°, Tuesday 106°, etc. Highs trend closer to 100° by the end of next week, albeit briefly. No records will be tied or broken during this stretch, but Las Vegas will be 5°-10° above-average.

Wind gusts each day will range from 15-20 mph the rest of this week and this weekend. Sunshine gives way to a few more high clouds Friday and Saturday. Nighttime lows will be near 80° the rest of this week.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution this week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes.