Justin's Forecast: Breezes Start Today, Weekend Cooldown with Showers

MORNING: Partly cloudy with 5-15 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 80s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and a partly cloudy sky.

EVENING: Still breezy (southwest 15-25 mph) with temperatures dropping into the 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Breezy with lows in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky.

Southwest winds Friday are back at 15-25 mph, increase Saturday to 20-30 mph, and peak Sunday at 25-35 mph, when shower chances reach 30% in Las Vegas.

Highs in the low 80s Friday drop to the mid 70s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday and Monday. Mid 70s Tuesday climb to the upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s starting this time next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, alder) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., and sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time, and a sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is high in the sky.