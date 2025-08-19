Justin's Forecast: Big Heat, Then a Monsoon Return

MORNING: Partly cloudy with low 80s at daybreak, but 90s by 9 a.m. and 100s by noon.

AFTERNOON: Even hotter than yesterday, up to 106° after 4 p.m. with light winds and a sunny sky.

EVENING: Temperatures drop to the 90s by 9 p.m.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday through Saturday. The heat risk reaches the "major" category on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs range from 108° to 109°, meaning anyone outside without enough water or taking breaks in the shade may feel impacts from the heat.

Humidity increases Friday and this weekend, teeing up daytime monsoon storm chances. The opportunities for brief downpours in any one spot climb from 30% Friday to 40% Saturday to 50% on Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be warm, in the mid-to-upper 80s, all week, as well as early next week.

There's a chance highs may be limited to the 90s next week on Tuesday through Thursday.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.