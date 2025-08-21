Justin's Forecast: Big Heat Continues, Storms Possible Starting Friday

MORNING: Partly cloudy with upper 80s early and low 90s by 8 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs around 110° by 4 p.m. with a mostly sunny sky and light breezes; record today is 111° set in 2020.

EVENING: Temperatures won't drop to the 90s until 9 or 10 p.m.

Friday's forecast of 110° would tie the record for the date, last set in 1939. An Extreme Heat Warning continues through 11 p.m. Saturday as the heat risk remains "major," meaning anyone outside without water or shade may feel health impacts.

Humidity increases Friday and this weekend, teeing up daytime monsoon storm chances. The opportunities for downpours containing lightning and gusty winds sits at 30% Friday, 50% Saturday, and 70% Sunday and Monday. Heightened rain chances continue into the middle of next week.

Highs will decline to around 105° this weekend and 100° Monday. There's a chance highs may be limited to the 90s next week on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be warm, in the mid-to-upper 80s, all week, as well as early next week.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.