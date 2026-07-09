Justin's Forecast: Big Heat Continues, Monsoon Storm Chance Starts Sunday

MORNING: Sunny and warm with 80s early, 90s by 9 a.m., and 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and scorching, with southwest winds at 15-30 mph as highs hit 111° by 5 p.m.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 15-25 mph breezes and readings in the 100s through 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lingering 10-20 mph breezes with lows briefly in the low-and-mid 80s late.

Highs range from 111° Friday to 110° Saturday, and while no records will be broken, these temperatures are 5° to 7° above-average.

Nighttime lows climb from the mid 80s to the upper 80s this weekend and next week as humidity climbs.

The weather pattern turns favorable for spotty monsoon storms as early as Sunday (10% chance) and more so early next week, with chances between 30% and 40% around Las Vegas.

Highs range between 104° and 108° during that stretch due to the higher humidity, increased clouds, and rain chances.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today and "medium" the rest of the week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.