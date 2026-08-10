Justin's Forecast: Back to School Heat and Humidity, Stray Storm Chance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Warm and humid with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures near 90° early, up to 100° by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: A 20% chance of a shower or a thundershower with highs near 108°, partly sunny conditions, and south-southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Our long-standing Extreme Heat Warning will expire at 8 p.m.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with 10-20 mph breezes and readings falling below 100° by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 80s.

A favorable monsoon set-up this week yields rain and storm chances between 20% and 40%. Due to increased humidity and clouds, highs will drop below 105° Tuesday and beyond. Highs may not escape the upper 90s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday! With the muggy conditions, however, it will still feel unpleasant during the daytime heat.

Overnight lows remain in the mid-to-upper 80s the next couple nights, then dip to the low 80s Wednesday night and beyond.

Rain and storm chances will dip to 10% by Sunday and early next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone.