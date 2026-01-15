Justin's Forecast: Back to 70° the Next Couple Days

MORNING: Sunny and cool, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 70° and breezes only around 5 mph.

EVENING: Readings fall from the 60s at sunset into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s late, light winds and a clear sky.

Temperatures return near 70° Friday and highs remain in the upper 60s Friday through the holiday weekend.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day remains mild and dry; the parade downtown will be partly cloudy with readings already near 60° at 10 a.m., when our coverage begins on Channel 13.

Lows each night and early morning will be chilly, in the low-to-mid 40s in Las Vegas, over the next week.

While north winds in the valley look fairly light, with gusts limited to 10-15 mph this week, stronger gusts between 30-40 mph are expected to continue for Laughlin.