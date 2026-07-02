Justin's Forecast: Back to 100°, Hot 4th of July, Sizzling Next Week

MORNING: Sunny and mild with light winds. Las Vegas in the 70s at daybreak with 80s after 8 a.m. and 90s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and near 100° with south breezes at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the 90s until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 70s after midnight with 5-15 mph breezes.

Afternoon breezes of 10-20 mph develop Friday as we heat up to 102° under a mostly sunny sky.

Even lighter winds are expected on the 4th of July, but we'll heat up this weekend. Highs hit 104° Saturday and 105° Sunday (when breezes reach 10-20 mph).

Late night lows rise to the low 80s this weekend and the mid 80s next week.

Highs trend near 110° next week, which is as hot as it's been so far this year.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" the next three days, with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!