Justin's Forecast: Above-Average Warmth Through Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny and in the 70s early, with 80s by 9 a.m. Light winds.

AFTERNOON: High of 95° with light winds and partly cloudy conditions. Isolated shower or storm (10% chance) in the mountains and across southern Clark County.

EVENING: Readings drop from the low 90s at sunset into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs remain in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, dip to the low 90s Sunday, and fall to the mid 80s early next week.

Gusts reach 20 mph Friday, 25 mph Saturday, and 30 mph Sunday.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo in the eastern Pacific may stream into the Desert Southwest this weekend; there's a 20% chance Saturday night through Sunday, and a 30% chance Monday. Local rainfall looks light, as the bulk of the moisture heads across Arizona and New Mexico.

On Good Morning Las Vegas, Justin has a preview of the 53rd annual Las Vegas Greek Fest that's happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 1 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today due to ozone, and improves to good tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are medium the next several days; ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.