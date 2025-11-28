Justin's Forecast: Above-Average Highs Continue

MORNING: Clear and calm and chilly, in the 40s around Las Vegas at daybreak.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 60s to 70° with sun and light winds.

EVENING: Readings dip to the 50s after 7:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s late.

The weekend looks partly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

North breezes Sunday night through Monday morning at 10-20 mph will usher in a cool down as December begins. Highs Monday are limited to the upper 50s.

Daytime readings reach the upper 50s through next Thursday, and nighttime lows drop to the low 40s.

Wednesday may dish up a few raindrops, but the chance is only 10% in Las Vegas. North breezes pick up Wednesday night through Thursday morning as that weak disturbance passes by.

Friday is mostly sunny and back in the low 60s.

Small shower chances return next weekend as highs linger in the low 60s.