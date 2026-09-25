Justin's Forecast: 90s This Weekend, Breezes Pick Up, Showers Monday and Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny with 70s early and 80s after 9 a.m. Light winds through midday.

AFTERNOON: High of 97° with south winds at 10-20 mph and mostly sunny conditions.

EVENING: Readings drop from the low 90s at sunset into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky and 5-15 mph breezes. Tonight is the official full Harvest moon.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs remain in the mid 90s Saturday and dip to the low 90s Sunday before falling to the mid 80s early next week.

Gusts reach 25 mph Saturday and 30 mph Sunday.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo in the eastern Pacific will stream into Arizona and New Mexico after the weekend; Las Vegas has a 30% chance of showers Monday through Tuesday (any rainfall would be light).

Sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 1 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today due to ozone, and improves to good tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are medium the next several days; ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.