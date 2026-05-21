Justin's Forecast: 90s Start Today, Breezy This Weekend

MORNING: Mostly sunny with light winds and temperatures in the 60s early, 70s by 8 a.m., and 80s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 10-15 mph breezes and temperatures in the 80s falling.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 60s with 10-15 mph breezes dying down late.

Friday afternoon and evening marks a return of south breezes at 10-20 mph with highs in the mid 90s and a mostly sunny sky.

Some 20-25 mph gusts are expected Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day. Highs will be around 97° in Las Vegas each afternoon as mostly sunny conditions continue.

Nighttime lows rise to the low 70s across the weekend.

A round of strong wind develops Tuesday; we expect south-southwest gusts to 50 mph that afternoon, bringing spotty power outages and widespread blowing dust. Highs will be in the low 90s and we'll be sunny.

A dip to the mid 80s is here next Wednesday and Thursday; wind gusts reach 30 mph Wednesday and 20 mph Thursday.

A trend to the mid 90s arrives next weekend (May 30 and 31) with upper 90s to 100° highs during the first week of June.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, and ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow for ozone.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.