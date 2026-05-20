Justin's Forecast: 80s Today, 90s Start Tomorrow, Breezy Memorial Day Weekend

MORNING: Sunshine with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Readings reach the 70s by 8 a.m. and the 80s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and light breezes.

EVENING: Party cloudy with light breezes and temperatures in the 70s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday is mostly sunny and hotter, with mid 90s for the first time since the weekend. Winds remain fairly light.

Friday marks a return of south breezes at 10-15 mph with highs back in the mid 90s.

Some 20-25 mph gusts are expected Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday. Highs range from the mid-to-upper 90s this holiday weekend with mainly sunny conditions.

Nighttime lows rise to the upper 60s to near 70° Thursday night through the weekend into early next week.

A round of stronger winds develops Tuesday; we expect south-southwest gusts to 40 mph that afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

A brief dip to the upper 80s is expected next Wednesday, but a climb back into the 90s follows for the rest of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow, then "low" Thursday and Friday. Ragweed, olive, and grasses are listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow for ozone.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.