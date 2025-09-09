It's starting to feel a bit like fall!

TONIGHT: Breezy with mostly clear skies. Southwest wind 5 to 10mph, gusts up to 20mph. Low: 76°

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. South wind 8 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. High: 96°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. South wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 21 mph. High: 91°

_________________________________________________________

It's beginning to feel a lot like...autumn! As a low-pressure system progresses inland over the Pacific Northwest, we're getting the beneficial shift towards cooler temperatures. In fact, we'll head towards below-average territory Tuesday with a high temp of 96 degrees (average is 98°). Then, we keep on cooling incrementally through the end of the work week. We could even see a return to the 80s by Friday — the last time we saw highs in the 80s was June 22nd.

Due to this shift towards cooler air, Southern Nevada is seeing an increase of wind over the next few days. Generally, sustained winds stick between 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. It tends to be windiest in the afternoon hours around 4pm.