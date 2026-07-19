Isolated t-storms, elevated humidity continues

TONIGHT: Fair skies. 10% showers & t-storms. Low: 87°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. 10% showers & t-storms. 106°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% showers & t-storms. 104°

Monsoonal moisture continues to move through the Desert Southwest and while Southern Nevada isn't getting drenched, we're still seeing elevated humidity and isolated t-storms.

Moving into Sunday we'll seasonable temperatures with plenty of sunshine and t-storm potential building into the afternoon and evening hours. Still, that's just about a 10% chance for Las Vegas. On Monday, we'll see that potential slightly increase to 20%.

Average temps this time of year in July sit right around the 105 degree range, but with the added humidity from this monsoonal push it feels warmer than that and a little more uncomfortable.

Send me storm pictures at Geneva@ktnv.com and I'll feature them on air!