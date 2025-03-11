Isolated Showers Today, Rain Early Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday afternoon brings south gusts of 20-30 mph, a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of passing showers that may linger into early evening. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, hovering in the upper 60s.

Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s with 5-15 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is windy (south gusts back to 20-30 mph in the afternoon and evening) with increasing clouds. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and are limited to the mid 60s. There's only a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

Wednesday night is breezy (south winds 15-25 mph) and cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s as we wait on a round of valley rain and mountain snow to arrive from the west.

Most of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mesquite, and Laughlin, will see between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain early Thursday morning, with the main band moving through around sunrise. Smaller shower chances linger the rest of the day as southwest gusts hit 35 mph and temperatures are limited to the mid 50s (almost 15° below-average).

Friday is likely dry (only a 10% rain chance) with southwest breezes at 15-20 mph, a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, and chilly temperatures. We'll start in the low 40s and only climb to the upper 50s, which is more than 10° colder than average.

The weekend ahead starts mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday sees southwest breezes at 15-20 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s after a chilly start in the mid 40s.

Next week brings a few small rain chances Monday and Tuesday (only 10%) as southwest gusts hit 20 mph and 30 mph, respectively. Highs may reach 70° Monday but plummet to the upper 50s Tuesday.