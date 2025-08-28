Isolated Showers Possible on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 79 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated showers. High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 98° Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday's Haiku

Near eighty tonight

Spotty showers on Thursday

Highs in the nineties

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 70s. A few spotty showers could linger into Thursday and Friday but there will be plenty of dry time. Highs will reach into the upper 90s in many spots. Triple digits return this weekend with mostly sunny skies. The triple digits will last into early next week with a slight chance of showers and storms on Monday (Labor Day) and Tuesday.