Isolated Shower Today, Rain Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday morning starts in the low 50s with high clouds and light breezes. The afternoon brings south gusts of 15-20 mph, a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, and a 20% chance of a stray shower that will linger into the evening. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday, in the mid 60s.

Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s with 5-15 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is windy (south gusts of 20-30 mph in the afternoon and evening) with increasing clouds. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and are limited to the mid 60s. There's a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

Wednesday night is breezy (15-25 mph winds from the south) and cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s as we wait on a round of valley rain and mountain snow to arrive from the west.

Most of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mesquite, and Laughlin, will see up to 0.25" of rain on Thursday, with the bulk of the moisture falling around sunrise. Shower chances linger the rest of the day as southwest gusts hit 35 mph and temperatures are even chillier in the 50s.

A Winter Storm Watch remains for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range for elevations above 5,000 feet (3" to 5" snow) with 6" to 12" for areas above 7,000 feet, like Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Lincoln County and Central Nye County are also included in the Winter Storm Watch, with 4" to 8" of snow above 5,500 feet.

Friday is likely dry (only a 10% rain chance) with southwest breezes at 15-20 mph, a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, and chilly temperatures. We'll start in the low 40s and only climb to the upper 50s, which is more than 10° colder than average.

The weekend ahead starts mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday sees southwest breezes at 15-20 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s after a chilly start in the mid 40s.

Next week brings a few small rain chances Monday and Tuesday (only 10%) as southwest gusts hit 20 mph and 30 mph, respectively. Highs may reach 70° Monday but plummet to the upper 50s Tuesday.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast includes some sunshine, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to particle pollution.