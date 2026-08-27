Intense Heat with a Chance of Storms on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 109° Winds: SE 5-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 108° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Chance of t-storms on Thursday

High temps near one ten

Harry Reid Airport reached 110°, setting a new record high today. Spotty showers and storms around the region this evening. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 80s tonight. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a chance of showers and storms, still very hot with highs around 110° and turning breezier. Slight chance of storms on Friday and Saturday. Windy conditions develop Friday and continue through next week, with gusts around 35 mph. Relief from the extreme heat arrives early next week, with highs in the upper 90s.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8 pm Friday. Limit time outside. Stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.

