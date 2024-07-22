Humid with Storms, Still Hot

LAS VEGAS — Monsoon showers with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours are possible the next four days. The storms will generally favor the afternoons and evenings. Plenty of humidity is in place for the next several days. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Wednesday as highs reach 110°-111°. Lows at night will drop to near 90°. As the humidity drops a notch Friday, rain chances fall to 10% in Las Vegas. The air turns drier this weekend, so the forecast looks completely dry on Saturday and Sunday. Highs then will be around 107°, close to average for late July, with southwest gusts of 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Lows Friday night into the weekend should be in the 80s.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.