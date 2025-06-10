Hottest of 2025, So Far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs reach 109° today, the warmest of the year. This will tie the record in Las Vegas last set in 2022, and is 11° above-average. An Extreme Heat Warning continues through 10 p.m.

Las Vegas wakes up to the 70s and 80s. We'll trend mostly sunny this afternoon as breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Peak temperatures near 110° will happen between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Readings won't drop to the 90s until after sunset, and late night lows only fall to the low 80s.

Wednesday turns windy (afternoon gusts 30 mph) as highs reach 107°.

Thursday afternoon is breezy (gusts 25 mph) and near 105° with a mostly sunny sky.

Lows the next several nights remain near 80°.

Friday is 104° and mostly sunny with a return to 30 mph gusts in the afternoon.

The weekend brings 25 mph gusts and highs of 107° and 108°, respectively. Saturday looks partly cloudy, while Sunday trends mostly sunny.

No rain or storm chances for the next week around Southern Nevada.

Triple digit heat near 105° is the rule rather than the exception most of next week, as we see it now.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.