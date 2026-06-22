Hotter temps, then a shot at monsoon later this week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77°

TOMORROW: Sunny with light, variable winds. High: 106°

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 109°

A large area of high pressure is developing over the Desert Southwest pushing temperatures to incrementally warm through mid-week reaching a peak of 109 on Tuesday. Values across Southern Nevada will hang around 10 degrees warmer than normal through the end of the work week.

On Wednesday, there is a marginal change that Southern Nevada sees its first shot at a monsoon storm. However, right now Las Vegas has just a 10% chance of showers.

Wind picks up Friday again with temps cooling down slightly into next weekend.