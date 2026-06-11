Hotter Temperatures Ahead For Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 82° Winds: Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and warm tonight

Triple digits tomorrow

Abundant sunshine

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. The sunny and very hot weather continues Friday with highs in the triple digits as high pressure remains over the region. The heat will stay with us through the weekend and into next week as well. Overnight temperatures will also stay warm, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Stay cool and hydrated!