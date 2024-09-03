Hot Week Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts sunny and in the low 80s in Las Vegas. We expect highs near 106° this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy and south breezes blow at 5-15 mph. No rain or storm chances over the next few days. Lows at night drop to the low 80s this week. An Excessive Heat Warning runs from Wednesday through Friday, and anyone outside without adequate cooling and hydration will be impacted. Highs during that stretch remain at 106° in Las Vegas, with nighttime lows in the low 80s. This weekend drops between 100° and 105°, and as humidity increases, we'll see 20% rain and storm chances in Las Vegas. The chance is higher in the mountains, around 40% each day this weekend. We'll trend back to dry weather by Tuesday, but above-average highs will continue (between 100° and 105°).

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.