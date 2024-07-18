Hot Tomorrow with Some Showers and Storms in Las Vegas

Another warm and quiet night with lows near 90. Dry start on Thursday with some showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. The storm chances will continue through the rest of the work week and most of the weekend. Hotter this weekend with forecast highs of 114 Saturday and Sunday. Record is 113 for both days. Still plenty of heat early next week.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jul 17, 2024
