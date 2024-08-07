Hot Tomorrow with More Humidity on the Way

Partly cloudy and very warm again tonight with lows in 80s and 90s across the region. Another very hot day tomorrow with highs around 110. Las Vegas could reach 111 and that would tie the record high for tomorrow. We'll remain above normal through the rest of the week with more humidity and a slight chance of showers and storms by Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday and will continue through the weekend. Highs below 110.
