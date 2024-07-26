Hot Today with Breezes

LAS VEGAS — At sunrise we've got 5-15 mph breezes and warm temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. While the humidity has dropped a notch, the heat remains: afternoon highs reach 111° in Las Vegas, 106° in Pahrump, 111° in Mesquite, 114° in Overton, 108° in Boulder City, 114° in Laughlin, and 85° in Mt. Charleston. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph are expected this afternoon, and winds continue through the weekend. Gusts reach 25 mph tonight, 30 mph Saturday, and 25 mph on Sunday. Humidity drops even lower this weekend, so nighttime and morning lows cool to the low 80s Saturday night through early next week. Highs are "only" 106° Saturday and 105° Sunday, which is near-average for late July. Temperatures climb back near 110° as August begins on Thursday. Monsoon moisture may sneak back into Southern Nevada starting the first weekend of August and lasting for several days.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.