Hot & Sunny Father's Day Ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75°

FATHERS DAY: Sunny with calm winds. High: 104°

MONDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 106°

All that wind we had over the tail-end of last week is exiting Southern Nevada along with the weak low-pressure system that cooled us down (relatively) on this Saturday.

In its place, high pressure will build in the Desert Southwest helping temperatures incrementally warm through mid-week reaching a peak of 109 on Tuesday. Values across Southern Nevada will hang around 10 degrees warmer than normal through the end of the work week.

On Wednesday, there is a marginal change that Southern Nevada sees its first shot at a monsoon storm. However, right now Las Vegas has just a 10% chance of showers.

Wind picks up Friday again with temps cooling down slightly into next weekend.