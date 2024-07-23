Hot, Humid, Possible Storms

LAS VEGAS — Humidity remains in place as highs reach 110° this afternoon after starting in the 90s this morning. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Wednesday (111°). Pop-up storm chances climb to 50% this evening in Las Vegas. We can't rule out a storm from midday through the afternoon, but most of the downpours will stay near the mountains. Lows at night drop to near 90° this week. Monsoon showers with the continued threat of lightning and gusty winds are still possible tomorrow (40% chance) but drop to 20% Thursday as mugginess lingers and highs sizzle at 113°. As the humidity dips slightly Friday highs hit 110° while southwest winds reach 15-30 mph in the afternoon. Each weekend afternoon looks sunny and warm at 107° with gusts up to 25 mph Saturday and 20 mph Sunday. Weekend highs will be around 107°, just a bit above-average for late July, with southwest gusts of 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Lows Friday night into the weekend should be in the 80s. Highs remain between 105° and 110° early next week as we round out the month of July with dry weather.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.