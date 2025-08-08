Hot, Breezy with Some Haze This Weekend

Sunny, windy and hot this afternoon. Some haze out there right now but not as smoky and hazy as it was earlier this morning due to the Canyon Fire in Los Angeles County. More than 5,000 acres burning and 25% containment. Air Quality right now is moderate. The winds will stay gusty through the evening hours, 25-30 mph out of the southwest.

This is the last weekend of summer vacation and it'll be a hot one. Dry and breezy on Saturday with a high of (109) could see some haze as well. Lighter winds on Sunday (109 ) and the winds will stay light through early next week.

High pressure continues to build over the region and the heat will be intense as kids go back to school on Monday (110) and Tuesday (110) Wednesday (108) Thursday (105) and Friday (102)

Highs will be above average for this time of year, but not expecting to tie or break records. Average: 104-103. Records 113-116.