Hot & breezy Wednesday

MORNING: Warming up quickly with temps reaching 100 degrees digits by by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 109° with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds up to 15mph, gusts up to 22mph.

TONIGHT: Forecast low of 83° with continued breezes.

Temperatures continue to sizzle here in Southern Nevada, but today might feel a little more uncomfortable outside due to the wind.

Southwesterly breezes up to 15mph with gusts up to 25mph stick around through Saturday.

Father's Day will be more seasonable with calm winds and temps in the low 100s.