Hot, Breezy and Hazy

Southwest winds will continue to bring some smoke and haze from the Gifford Fire (north of Santa Barbara, CA) to Southern Nevada this week. Currently 83,932 acres burning and 9% containment.

The hot, dry and breezy weather will stay with us through the rest of the week and weekend. Highs will be above average for this time of year. Thursday (110) Record on Thursday is (111). Friday ( 109) Saturday (107) and Sunday (108). It'll be a hot start to the new school year on Monday (110) and Tuesday (110) and Wednesday (108) Overnight lows in the 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley in effect until Thursday 10 pm. Limit time outside between 10am-7pm and stay hydrated.

A Red Flag Warning for Lincoln County in effect until Thursday 10 pm for elevated fire danger. Any fire that starts will spread quickly.