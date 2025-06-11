Hot, Breezy Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the 80s and today looks mostly sunny. Afternoon highs near 107° will come with southwest winds at 15-30 mph.

Readings won't drop to the 90s until after sunset, and late night lows remain near 80° moving forward.

Thursday afternoon is breezy (gusts to 25 mph) and near 105° with sunshine.

Friday is 104° and mostly sunny with 25 mph gusts in the afternoon.

The weekend brings 25 mph gusts, increasing clouds, and highs of 107° and 108°, respectively. Saturday trends mostly cloudy, while Sunday starts with clouds and ends with sunshine.

No rain or storm chances for the next week around Southern Nevada.

Triple digit heat near 105° is the rule rather than the exception next week, as we see it now. Max winds dip below 20 mph Tuesday and next Wednesday.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.