Hot and Windy Weekend

Clear and warm tonight with lows in 70s & 80s. Hot, sunny and windy this weekend. Wind gusts around 25-30 mph. Temperatures will reach into the triple digits. Less wind on Monday and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be back to average for this time of year. The 90s will stay around through the middle of the week. More heat returns by Thursday and Friday.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jun 14, 2024
