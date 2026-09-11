TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 86° Winds: W 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 102° Winds: SW 15-20 G 35



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and warm tonight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Gusty southwest winds

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Mostly sunny, hot and windy on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Winds pick up with gusts around 30-40 mph. Highs in the triple digits. Still windy on Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs back in upper 90s. The 90s will continue through next week.

