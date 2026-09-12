Hot and Very Windy This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 84° Winds: SW 10-15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 103° Winds: SW 15-20 G 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G 30



Friday’s Haiku

Eighties overnight

Very windy this weekend

Above normal temps

Mostly clear with lows in the 80s tonight. Mostly sunny, hot and windy this weekend as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Winds pick up with gusts around 30-40 mph and highs in the triple digits. Still breezy early next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

