Hot and Sunny Start to June

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 101° Winds: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 102° Winds: S 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Triple digit heat

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny and hot on Tuesday with highs in the triple digits as high pressure builds in. The triple digits will continue through most of the week. Breezy by Thursday and with stronger winds this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region cooling temperatures down by Sunday.