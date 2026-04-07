Hot and Sunny on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:63° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:90° Winds: S 5-15

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High:86° Winds: SW 5-15 G25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Sunny and hot on Wednesday

Highs in the nineties

Clear and mild tonight with lows the 60s. Sunny and hot on Wednesday as high pressure remains overhead. Cloudier and breezy on Thursday as the next system approaches the region with gusts around 25 mph. Similar conditions on Friday. Cooler, breezy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. We’ll keep you posted. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s this week.

