Hot and Humid with Storm Chances This Weekend

TONIGHT: Chance of showers & storms this evening Low: 83° Winds: S 5-15

SATURDAY: Slight Chance of Showers & Storms High: 102° Winds: S 5-15

SUNDAY: Slight Chance of Showers & Storms High: 105° Winds: SE 5-15



Friday’s Haiku

Chance of evening storms

Hot and humid tomorrow

Slight chance of t-storms

Chance of showers and storms continues through this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Monsoon pattern stays with us this week bringing moisture and daily chances of showers and storms, but there will be dry periods. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.