Hot and Humid with Some Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 90° Winds: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 106° Winds: S 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 104° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Fridays's Haiku

Warm and humid night

Chance of storms on Saturday

Highs above normal

Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday night.

High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada. Monsoon moisture will give us some showers and storms this weekend and into most of next week. Drier and less humid conditions by Friday.

Sat (106) ) and Sun (104). Cooler than average Monday-Friday.

Overnight temps stay warm, near 90 this weekend, then 70s and 80s next week.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated.