Hot and Humid with Some Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 90° Winds: S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 106° Winds: S 5-15 mph
SUNDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 104° Winds: S 5-15 mph
Fridays's Haiku
Warm and humid night
Chance of storms on Saturday
Highs above normal
Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday night.
High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada. Monsoon moisture will give us some showers and storms this weekend and into most of next week. Drier and less humid conditions by Friday.
Sat (106) ) and Sun (104). Cooler than average Monday-Friday.
Overnight temps stay warm, near 90 this weekend, then 70s and 80s next week.
Limit time outside and stay hydrated.