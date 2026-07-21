Hot and Humid with Isolated Storms on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-15

TUESDAY: Isolated showers & storms High: 105° Winds: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 107° Winds: S 5-15



Monday’s Haiku

Warm and muggy night

Isolated storms Tuesday

Seasonable temps

Isolated showers & storms this evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Monsoon moisture stays with us through the week. Chance of showers & storms but there will be dry periods. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. Hotter temperatures this weekend. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.

