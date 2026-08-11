Hot and Humid with Isolated Storms

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of isolated storms. High: 104° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 101° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Monday’s Haiku

Warm and humid night

Hot and muggy tomorrow

Slight chance of t-storms

Warm and humid night with overnight lows in the 80s. Partly sunny with a chance of isolated storms Tuesday and that chance will continue the rest of the week. Highs in the triple digits through Wednesday. Cooler starting on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s, but it’ll still be humid. Enjoy it. Warmer temps early next week.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm. Stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.