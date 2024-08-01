Hot and Humid with Isolated Showers & Storms

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Hot and humid tomorrow as monsoonal moisture returns to the region. Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and storms on Friday. The heat, humidity and storm chances will continue through the weekend and early next week but there will be dry time.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.